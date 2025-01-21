M-6 Motorway construction to begin in 2025 with focus on Karachi-Sukkur route: Aleem Khan

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday assured that the construction of M-6 Motorway will begin in 2025 without delay, highlighting its significance as a top priority under the directives of the Prime Minister. The project will now connect Sukkur to Karachi instead of the previously planned Hyderabad-Sukkur route.
Speaking in the Senate of Pakistan during question hour session, Aleem Khan emphasized that all interchanges on the country’s motorways, including the M-6, will be designed according to the specific needs of the surrounding regions. The concerns with stakeholders’ would be addressed through consultations. The minister also reiterated that the M-6 is a critical project and assured its timely completion.
Aleem said the Hyderabad-Sukkur section will be tendering under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, while it’s detailed design and cost estimations has already been finalized. The National Highway Authority (NHA) has submitted the Project Qualification Proposal (PQP) for this section to the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) for approval.
Minister further stated that for the Karachi-Hyderabad section, preparations are underway to hire consultants for a feasibility study; however, the approval is also under process from the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP).
The minister underlined the importance of the M-50 Motorway alongside the M-6 project, describing both as crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and economic development. He also highlighted that 44% of the budget for road infrastructure has been allocated to Balochistan, reflecting the government’s commitment to equitable development across provinces.
“Timely and transparent execution of these projects is our utmost priority. We are determined to address regional disparities and ensure that these projects meet their deadlines,” Aleem added, expressing confidence in the government’s vision for a more connected and prosperous Pakistan.
