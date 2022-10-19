M-6 project to be completed in 30 months

The authorities have approved the construction of the 306km long Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project, which would be completed in 30 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities have approved the construction of the 306km long Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project, which would be completed in 30 months.

The approval of the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) was granted in a meeting of National Highway Council-Supreme Body of National Highway Authority (NHA) held here on Wednesday, presided over by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and officials from Finance Division, Planning & Development Division, Highway Construction, Financial Professionals and the senior officers of Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority, said a press release.

Addressing the meeting, Mahmood said, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) was a mega project consisting of six lanes which would be completed in 30 months according to international standards.

He said that the construction of M-6 was a long-standing demand of the people of Sindh, which has been fulfilled during the present democratic government.

He further said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was endeavoring to provide solid infrastructure for economic development in the country.

In this regard, the construction and expansion of national highways and motorways was top priority of the government.

He said the involvement of the private sector in the construction of road infrastructure was also being encouraged.

He asserted that the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project on the basis of public-private partnership would prove to be a model and revolutionary project of Public Private Partnership (PPP).

"A new era of economic and social development will begin in the areas through which Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project will pass," he said.

The minister also congratulated Chairman NHA, Ministry of Communications and Construction experts of National Highway Authority for the culmination of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project to the final stage.

Briefing on the occasion, Chairman NHA said 15 interchanges, one major bridge on the Indus River, 19 overpass bridges, 82 bridges on canals and 6 flyovers would be built on the 306 km long Motorway. "Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project is the last missing section of Peshawar- Karachi Motorway (PKM), the construction of which will provide the motorway facility between Karachi and Peshawar." He said, a 61 km service road would also be constructed along the said motorway. "This motorway will cost more than 307 billion rupees. The speed limit on this motorway will be 130km per hour and the facility of service areas and rest areas on both sides of the motorway will be available at a distance of every 50 km.

"This motorway will pass through the districts of Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Benazirabad, Nowshehro Feroze, Khairpur and Sukkur which will bring about economic and social development there as well as new livelihood opportunities will be generated in these areas," he said.