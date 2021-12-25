M. A. Jinnah's Tireless Hard Work Gave Gift Of Independence To The Nation: Fawad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state.
In a message on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary ofï¿½M.A.Jinnah he said that the great leader made inevitable the formation of a state in the shapeï¿½of Pakistan where all citizens enjoyed equal opportunities to live and progress without any discrimination of caste, creed, race, religion and language.
The minister said thatï¿½Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah was the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to strengthenï¿½economic and cultural values in Pakistan and made it a developed nation.
"We must move forward as a unitedï¿½nation by getting rid of anti-national sectarian and extremist elements", he added.
He said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the nation pledged to make Pakistan an ideal welfare country.