ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state.

In a message on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary ofï¿½M.A.Jinnah he said that the great leader made inevitable the formation of a state in the shapeï¿½of Pakistan where all citizens enjoyed equal opportunities to live and progress without any discrimination of caste, creed, race, religion and language.

The minister said thatï¿½Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah was the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to strengthenï¿½economic and cultural values in Pakistan and made it a developed nation.

"We must move forward as a unitedï¿½nation by getting rid of anti-national sectarian and extremist elements", he added.

He said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the nation pledged to make Pakistan an ideal welfare country.