UrduPoint.com

M. A. Jinnah's Tireless Hard Work Gave Gift Of Independence To The Nation: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:33 PM

M. A. Jinnah's tireless hard work gave gift of independence to the nation: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state.

In a message on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary ofï¿½M.A.Jinnah he said that the great leader made inevitable the formation of a state in the shapeï¿½of Pakistan where all citizens enjoyed equal opportunities to live and progress without any discrimination of caste, creed, race, religion and language.

The minister said thatï¿½Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah was the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to strengthenï¿½economic and cultural values in Pakistan and made it a developed nation.

"We must move forward as a unitedï¿½nation by getting rid of anti-national sectarian and extremist elements", he added.

He said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the nation pledged to make Pakistan an ideal welfare country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress All Race

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali innahâ€™s birthday today

4 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan closely cooperating in marine envir ..

China-Pakistan closely cooperating in marine environmental data sharing

2 minutes ago
 China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2 ..

China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2022 starting March 4 in Beijin ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first national pavilion on China's e-co ..

Pakistan's first national pavilion on China's e-commerce platform launched

20 minutes ago
 Country makes progress by following principles of ..

Country makes progress by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: ACS Saqib Zafar

20 minutes ago
 Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for ..

Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year - ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.