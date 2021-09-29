UrduPoint.com

M. Ali Latif Appointed As Member Of IFAC- SMPAG

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :International Federation of Accountants' board has appointed M. Ali Latif as a member of IFAC's Small and Medium Practices Advisory Group for 2022-2024.

He is Vice President ICAP for (2020-21) and recently elected as member of the council serving for second consecutive four year term (2021-25). He was also Fellow Member (FCA) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and currently working as partner in M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants, said a press release on Wednesday.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has always been playing a pivotal role in positioning the CA Pakistan Brand prominently on all international Accounting Forums and strengthening the CA Pakistan brand image internationally.

Latif has more than 15 years professional experience in areas of audit, public financial management, tax planning and business advisory.

He was a council member since 2017 and had also earlier served as an elected member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2013 and 2013-2017).

He has remained Chairman of many ICAP Committees and has also served as President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants – PIPFA.

The IFAC SMP Advisory Group was an advisory body that provides strategic input on IFAC's activities in following main areas: Supporting standard setting providing regular and timely input to the international standard-setting process to help ensure the stability, relevance, and proportionality of international standards to SMEs/SMPs-- Building a future-ready profession developing and sharing practical guidance, tools and resources with a focus on implementation of international standards, practice management and business advisory services--- Speaking out promoting the visibility and recognition of SMPs and representing and advocating on behalf of SMPs and SMEs worldwide.

