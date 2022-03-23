UrduPoint.com

M I.Mundia Group Of Industries Celebrates Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 09:21 PM

M I.Mundia Group of Industries celebrates Pakistan Day, on Wednesday, which was attended by diplomats, politicians and other dignitaries from different sections of the society

The festivity commenced with the National Anthem followed by the cake cutting ceremony, said release.

The host Abdul Basit Mundia emphasized on national unity and collective efforts for the nation's dignity, and prosperity and development of the country. He said by remembering the sacrifices made and the hardships faced by the heroes and paragons of Pakistan, we all should stand together united as one family and play our role both individually and as a whole community for the betterment of our motherland.

He said Pakistani nation is a resilient nation capable of dealing with all kind challenges.

Pakistan is rich natural resources including large healthy workforce. Through better planning and more targeted efforts, he said, we can emerge as a strong economy and fast progressing nation.

