M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The National Highways Authority (NHA) latest push for M-Tag enforcement had started yielding significant results, easing traffic congestion on motorways across the country.

Official data reveals a significant decline in the number of non-M-Tag vehicles, which fell from 45pc in January to 35pc in February. This shift was part of NHA's ongoing push to transition to a fully digital toll collection system, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of travel across the country, according to an NHA spokesperson.

A senior NHA official stated that the M-Tag system had improved traffic flow and reduced congestion at toll plazas. "We're seeing clear progress in modernizing the toll collection process, and it’s making a noticeable difference," the official said.

To speed up this transition, the Motorways Police imposed an additional toll charge on vehicles without M-Tags starting February 1, 2025. The decision followed a notification issued on January 31, which stated that vehicles without an M-Tag or with low balances would have to pay an extra 25% toll charge. The minimum extra charge is Rs 50.

M-Tags are prepaid stickers affixed to vehicles that enable fast, cashless transactions at toll plazas. This system allows motorists to bypass long queues, use designated fast-track lanes, and enjoy a seamless travel experience.

The NHA has reiterated its commitment to fully implementing the M-Tag system, urging motorists to register for the electronic toll service to avoid additional charges and contribute to a more efficient motorway network.

/395