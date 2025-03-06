Open Menu

M-Tag Enforcement Eases Traffic Flow On Motorways

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM

M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The National Highways Authority (NHA) latest push for M-Tag enforcement has started yielding significant results, easing traffic congestion on motorways across the country.

Following the imposition of a 25pc additional toll on vehicles without M-Tags, the adoption rate for the electronic toll system has surged from 55pc in January to 65pc in February 2025.

Official data reveals a significant decline in the number of non-M-Tag vehicles, which fell from 45pc in January to 35pc in February. This shift is part of NHA's ongoing push to transition to a fully digital toll collection system, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of travel across the country, according to an NHA spokesperson.

A senior NHA official stated that the M-Tag system has improved traffic flow and reduced congestion at toll plazas. "We're seeing clear progress in modernizing the toll collection process, and it’s making a noticeable difference," the official said.

To speed up this transition, the Motorways Police imposed an additional toll charge on vehicles without M-Tags starting February 1, 2025. The decision followed a notification issued on January 31, which stated that vehicles without an M-Tag or with low balances would have to pay an extra 25% toll charge. The minimum extra charge is Rs 50.

M-Tags are prepaid stickers affixed to vehicles that enable fast, cashless transactions at toll plazas. This system allows motorists to bypass long queues, use designated fast-track lanes, and enjoy a seamless travel experience.

The NHA has reiterated its commitment to fully implementing the M-Tag system, urging motorists to register for the electronic toll service to avoid additional charges and contribute to a more efficient motorway network.

/395

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

26 seconds ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

51 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan