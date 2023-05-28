UrduPoint.com

M-Tag To Be Partially Suspended On M-1, E-35 For Three Days: NHMP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police announced on Sunday that M-Tag facility on Peshawar Islamabad Motorway (M-1) and Hazara Motorway ( E-35) will be partially suspended from May 29 to 31.

The facility will remain suspended due to the up-gradation of electronic tolling system, said the spokesman of Motorway Police.

He requested the drivers to pay in cash during these dates.

For more details, help could be sought on M-Tag helpline 1313, he said.

