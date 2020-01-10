MA English student killed in accident in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :An MA English student of Okara University was killed in an accident at National Highway, here on Friday.

According to police, student Saeed Anwar was crossing the road near his university when a speeding car hit him. As a result, he received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while the car drive fled from the crime scene.

Police shifted the body to a nearby hospital for necessary legal proceedings.