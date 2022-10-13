UrduPoint.com

MA, MSc Part-I/ Composite Exams From Oct 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MA, MSc part-I/ composite exams from Oct 20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :MA, MSc part-I/ composite, Second Annual Examination 2021, First Annual Examination 2022, being conducted by the University of Sargodha, will start from October 20.

According to Controller Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmad, MA/ MSc Part-II/ composite, Second Annual Examination 2021/ First Annual Examination 2022 would start from Nov 3, 2022.

He said that private/ late college students could download their roll number slips by entering their ID card number at the official website link of the Sargodha University http://annual.

su.edu.pk/examination/rollnoslip/rollnoslips, while the roll number slips of regular candidates had been sent to the principals of their respective colleges through email.

He said that the private candidates have been warned that if they did not download their roll number slip from the university website link before commencement of the examination, the university would not be responsible for their educational loss.

Related Topics

Sargodha October University Of Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.