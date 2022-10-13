MA, MSc part-I/ composite exams from Oct 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :MA, MSc part-I/ composite, Second Annual Examination 2021, First Annual Examination 2022, being conducted by the University of Sargodha, will start from October 20.

According to Controller Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmad, MA/ MSc Part-II/ composite, Second Annual Examination 2021/ First Annual Examination 2022 would start from Nov 3, 2022.

He said that private/ late college students could download their roll number slips by entering their ID card number at the official website link of the Sargodha University http://annual.

su.edu.pk/examination/rollnoslip/rollnoslips, while the roll number slips of regular candidates had been sent to the principals of their respective colleges through email.

He said that the private candidates have been warned that if they did not download their roll number slip from the university website link before commencement of the examination, the university would not be responsible for their educational loss.