MA, MSc Supplementary 2021, Annual 2022 Examinations Started In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan University launched the MA, MSc supplementary, 2021 and annual 2022 examinations on Saturday (December 3, 2022) in various examination centers of Quetta.

More than 9000 male and female students in the province are taking part exams in different subjects.

According to the University of Balochistan Controller Gul Muhammad Kakar has formally reviewed the established examination procedure which was satisfactory.

He said that strict measures would be taken especially under the direction of the Vice-chancellor of the UoB Prof.

Dr. Shafiqur Rehman regarding the prevention of copying culture in order to improve the talent of the students. Because imitation is the cause of the destruction of nations and this is a scourge for the elimination of which the people of all schools of thought, including students, should play their role to get rid of this disease, he said.

He said that for the past several years, the University of Balochistan has ensured the complete eradication of copying in various examination centers and strict steps would be taken in this regard in the future as well.

