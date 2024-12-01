Maa Boli Punjabi Poetry Forum Set Up
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The foundation of Bazm Gul Aadab Pakistan and Awami Mushaira organized by Anjum Arts Society was laid during a ceremony at Punjab Arts Council Sargodha.
The special guests of the ceremony were Divisional Vice President PML-N Chaudhry Rahim Dad, Station in-charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif, Advocate High Court Ghulam Shabbir, Advocate Malik Shahid Hamid, Riyaz Ahmed and Syed Ulfat Hussain Kazmi On this occasion. Founder and Chairman Syed Iqbal Hassan Kazmi aka Bali Shah, President Syed Fazal Shah, Vice President Ghulam Hussain Gul Tard, Joint Secretary Malik Shah Raz Wattoo, General Secretary Malik Yousuf Lakhyal, Chairman of the Executive Council Chaudhry Akram Anjum, Finance Secretary Arif Ali Arif, Secretary Publication Sajid Iqbal Saji and others took the oath of their respective members.
On this occasion, it was pledged that Maa Boli (Mother tongue ) Punjabi would use its full strength to propagate the language.
A large number of people participated in the poetry gathering in memory of painter Gham Abbas Ali Shah. The poets touched the hearts of the people with Punjabi poetry. The people who came to the poetry gathering said that it is a very good move to provide an opportunity for the people of Sargodha to learn Punjabi and organize such poetry gatherings for the new generation. This will maintain the value of Maa Boli Punjabi, they said.
