Open Menu

Maa Boli Punjabi Poetry Forum Set Up

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Maa Boli Punjabi poetry forum set up

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The foundation of Bazm Gul Aadab Pakistan and Awami Mushaira organized by Anjum Arts Society was laid during a ceremony at Punjab Arts Council Sargodha.

The special guests of the ceremony were Divisional Vice President PML-N Chaudhry Rahim Dad, Station in-charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif, Advocate High Court Ghulam Shabbir, Advocate Malik Shahid Hamid, Riyaz Ahmed and Syed Ulfat Hussain Kazmi On this occasion. Founder and Chairman Syed Iqbal Hassan Kazmi aka Bali Shah, President Syed Fazal Shah, Vice President Ghulam Hussain Gul Tard, Joint Secretary Malik Shah Raz Wattoo, General Secretary Malik Yousuf Lakhyal, Chairman of the Executive Council Chaudhry Akram Anjum, Finance Secretary Arif Ali Arif, Secretary Publication Sajid Iqbal Saji and others took the oath of their respective members.

On this occasion, it was pledged that Maa Boli (Mother tongue ) Punjabi would use its full strength to propagate the language.

A large number of people participated in the poetry gathering in memory of painter Gham Abbas Ali Shah. The poets touched the hearts of the people with Punjabi poetry. The people who came to the poetry gathering said that it is a very good move to provide an opportunity for the people of Sargodha to learn Punjabi and organize such poetry gatherings for the new generation. This will maintain the value of Maa Boli Punjabi, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Boli Tongue Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan