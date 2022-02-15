'Maah-e-Safai' campaign in full swing; all available resources being utilized to achieve targets

The Campaign 'Maah-e-Safai' was in full swing here and all available resources were being utilized to make it a success

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the administration on the directives of Chief Secretary Punjab was working hard to achieve the targets set for the campaign.

He informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success.

He said that the campaign was launched for the benefit of the people and it could not be successful without their full participation and cooperation.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was making efforts to clean all areas of Rawalpindi division under "Maah e Safai" cleanliness campaign which was launched on Jan 28 and continue till Feb 28.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi division today chaired a meeting to review progress of the campaign.

He said that solid steps were taken by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to cover open manholes and clean sewerage lines. Rawalpindi Waste Management Company was also utilizing all available resources to remove garbage, clean streets and roads.

Health centers were also being cleaned under the campaign, he said adding, the chlorination of water storage tanks was also being carried out.

He informed that the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi had also been directed to submit a report on green belts and city parks rehabilitation program.

Pirwadhai bus stand would be made a model bus terminal while other bus terminals would also be upgraded.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi had been directed to remove encroachments from city areas and repair all the faulty street lights. Under the campaign, the play grounds would also be rehabilitated while Zebra crossings would be marked particularly near schools.

The authorities concerned were directed to cover all open manholes on priority basis, he said adding, over 200 manholes had been covered while MCR had got repaired over 32,854 street lights during the campaign.

He informed the commissioner had directed the authorities concerned that the participation of all the departments and general public should be ensured and all the areas of Rawalpindi division should be focused.

Cleaning of streets and drainage of stagnant water would also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean, he said adding, apart from this, parks, playgrounds, graveyards, shrines, mosques and other places were being cleaned besides ensuring desilting of sewerage lines under the campaign.

He said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Authority and Municipal Corporation were playing a pivotal role to make the campaign a success.

All other departments were also directed to extend their full support to the departments concerned so that the targets set for the campaign could be achieved. The authorities were also directed to remove temporary and permanent encroachments under the campaign.

He said that after the campaign, the citizens would see a new face of the Division. A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office and Director Local Government was its focal person, he added.

Special control rooms were also set up at all district and tehsil levels to monitor the cleanliness activities and collect the data.

An awareness campaign had also been launched to make the people aware of the importance of cleanliness and encourage them to keep their environment clean, he said and informed that the authorities concerned were also directed to install dustbins at different points to facilitate the citizens.

