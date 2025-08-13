Open Menu

"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" Held To Mark 78th Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" held to mark 78th Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The sports Department Govt of Sindh organized the "Maarka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, with support from the Crown Group. The rally started from the Youth Development Center of the Sports Department at PIDC and concluded at the Mazar-e-Quaid via the Saddar route.

According to a spokesperson for the Sports Department, 200 cyclists participated in the rally, including Secretary Sports Munawar Mahessar, Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, DSO Farid Ali, Ismail Shah, Hajra Nawab, Sunni Parvez, Muhammad Usman, and Allah Dino Gopang.

At the Mazar-e-Quaid, Secretary Sports Munawar Mahessar and the participants cut an Independence Day celebration cake. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mahessar stated that the Sports Department's Independence Day celebrations are ongoing from Karachi to Kashmore, and the 78th Independence Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. He further mentioned that all participants of the cycle rally were awarded cash prizes.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

23 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

23 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

24 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

40 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

1 hour ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

1 hour ago
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan