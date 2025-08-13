"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" Held To Mark 78th Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The sports Department Govt of Sindh organized the "Maarka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, with support from the Crown Group. The rally started from the Youth Development Center of the Sports Department at PIDC and concluded at the Mazar-e-Quaid via the Saddar route.
According to a spokesperson for the Sports Department, 200 cyclists participated in the rally, including Secretary Sports Munawar Mahessar, Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, DSO Farid Ali, Ismail Shah, Hajra Nawab, Sunni Parvez, Muhammad Usman, and Allah Dino Gopang.
At the Mazar-e-Quaid, Secretary Sports Munawar Mahessar and the participants cut an Independence Day celebration cake. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mahessar stated that the Sports Department's Independence Day celebrations are ongoing from Karachi to Kashmore, and the 78th Independence Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. He further mentioned that all participants of the cycle rally were awarded cash prizes.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s 78th Independence day celebrated with zeal at China Window3 minutes ago
-
Longest fireworks display marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebration at Sindh Governor ..3 minutes ago
-
ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League3 minutes ago
-
Independence, Marka-e-Haq Football festival held in Tank4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Independence Day greetings, urges unity for Pakistan’s prosperity4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education Minister attends I-Day celebrations at St. Patrick’s High School4 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Independence Day with renewed pride, hope: President4 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador joins Pakistan in Independence Day festivities with heartfelt message, song4 minutes ago
-
Public offices' buildings illuminated in celebration of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq4 minutes ago
-
"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" held to mark 78th Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
ZU celebrates 78th Independence Day, "Marka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
Flag march held by BWMC to mark 78th Independence Day14 minutes ago