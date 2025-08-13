KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The sports Department Govt of Sindh organized the "Maarka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, with support from the Crown Group. The rally started from the Youth Development Center of the Sports Department at PIDC and concluded at the Mazar-e-Quaid via the Saddar route.

According to a spokesperson for the Sports Department, 200 cyclists participated in the rally, including Secretary Sports Munawar Mahessar, Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, DSO Farid Ali, Ismail Shah, Hajra Nawab, Sunni Parvez, Muhammad Usman, and Allah Dino Gopang.

At the Mazar-e-Quaid, Secretary Sports Munawar Mahessar and the participants cut an Independence Day celebration cake. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mahessar stated that the Sports Department's Independence Day celebrations are ongoing from Karachi to Kashmore, and the 78th Independence Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. He further mentioned that all participants of the cycle rally were awarded cash prizes.