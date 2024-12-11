Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th

The Maas Foundation, in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, will perform the play "KAFAN" on December 14th and 15th at Alhamra Mall Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Maas Foundation, in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, will perform the play "KAFAN" on December 14th and 15th at Alhamra Mall Road.

The play, adapted and directed by Maas Foundation Artistic Director Aamir Nawaz, is based on the iconic short story written by legendary writer Munshi Premchand in 1935. Premchand, often referred to as the 'father of Urdu-Hindi short stories,' is known for his pioneering contributions to modern literature.

Speaking about the play, Director Aamir Nawaz explained, "Kafan" tells the story of two impoverished, lazy characters—Ghaisu and Madhav—who, despite their poverty, are too indolent to work. The narrative follows how Madhav collects money for his wife’s funeral rites, only for the two to squander the funds on food and drinks instead of purchasing a shroud.

Nawaz described the story as “the best South Asian tale I have ever read,” noting its stark portrayal of human nature and the bleakness of the characters. He added, “The final scene at the wine house is a powerful commentary on human nature that leaves a lasting impact.”

This marks the third performance of "KAFAN" by Maas Foundation, which previously showcased the play at the Alhamra Theatre during the 2016 and 2018 Alhamra Theatre Festivals, and at the National Theatre Festival 2017 at PNCA Islamabad, where it received a warm response from theatre enthusiasts.

The cast includes Afzaal Nabi, Zaheer Taj, Dr. Zoya Qazi, Aman Iqbal, Tanveer Khalid, Ahmad Ali, and Kashif Nazir. The music is designed by Imran Nawaz, with Khalid Ejaz Mufti serving as the media coordinator and Aamir Ali as the assistant director.