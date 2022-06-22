UrduPoint.com

Maash Cultivation Must Start Immediately

Published June 22, 2022

Maash cultivation must start immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of 'Maash' pulses immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Wednesday that Maash pulses was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Maash over maximum space of land because its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but it would also be helpful in mitigating financial constraints of the growers, he added.

He said that agriculture department had devised a strategy to convince and motivate the farmers so that they could cultivate Maash crops over maximum space.

In this connection, the field staff would also visit rural areas and held meetings with the growers to provide the necessary guidance and assistance for getting maximum yield of Maash crops, he said and added that more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office.

