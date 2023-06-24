Maash cultivation must start immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of Maash immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that Maash pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Maash over maximum space of their lands because its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but it would also be helpful in mitigating financial constraints of the growers, he added.

He said that agriculture department had devised a strategy to convince and motivate the farmers so that they could cultivate Maash crops over maximum space.

In this connection, the field staff would also visit rural areas and held meetings with the growers to provide the necessary guidance and assistance for bringing maximum land under Maash cultivation, he said and added that more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office.