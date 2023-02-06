UrduPoint.com

MAC Expresses Solidarity With People Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MAC expresses solidarity with people of IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Arts Council (MAC) arranged a ceremony to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their right to self-determination.

Known poet and artist Professor Anwar Jamal addressing on the occasion said that serious human rights violations were being committed in the IIOJK and they were struggling for freedom with high morale.

Director MAC Saleem Qaisar said the whole Pakistani nation was standing by the side of the Kashmiris. We will never leave Kashmiri brothers alone in their struggle for independence.

Professor Nasrat Khan, Sabtain Raza Lodhi, Zahid Iqbal and many others also spoke on the occasion.

