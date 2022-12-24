MAC pays tribute to Melody Queen Noor Jehan

UrduPoint.com

Multan Arts Council (MAC) paid rich tribute to the cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan, Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan, for her matchless services to the entertainment industry.

For more than 35 years, Madam Noor Jehan had ruled the film industry and sung approximately 6,000 songs for urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi films.

Madam Jehan was not only a playback singer but also a gifted ghazal singer, this was stated by different artists and other literary figures in a ceremony held under the title of "Gaaye Gi Dunya Geet Meray", on Friday night.

For her acting and singing capabilities, Noor Jehan was awarded President's Award in 1957, the speakers said.

Known artist and educationist Professor Rahat Multanikar said the name of Noor Jehan would shine for a long time.

Her services will continue to be written in golden words, he added.

Director Multan Arts Council Saleem Qaisar observed that Noor Jehan got at fame at the international level.

Comedian Agha Majid also highlighted the different features of the personality of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan. He stated that she kept the morale of the armed forces high during the 1965 War.

Assistant Director Zahid Iqbal maintained that Noor Jehan was a legendary artist. Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhoslay always heaped praise on Noor Jehan, said Zahid.

On the occasion, singers Shamim Ansari, Sadia Hashmi, Aneela Aslam, Hafza Nadeem, and some others presented songs of Noor Jehan and received immense appreciation from the audience.

