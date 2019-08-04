UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MAC To Hold Declamation Contest On I.D Celebration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

MAC to hold declamation contest on I.D celebration

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Arts Council (MAC) in collaboration with education Authority will hold speech and national anthems contest to mark Independence ceremonies.

The speech contest will be held on August 6 while national anthems competition will be held on August 7.

Students from age 9 to 15 years old would be eligible to contest. The title of the speech contest is " Mein aur Mera Pakistan".

The winners will be awarded trophies and cash prizes. Similarly, the intending participants have been directed to contact Arts Council in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Education Independence August From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

41 minutes ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.