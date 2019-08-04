MAC to hold declamation contest on I.D celebration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Arts Council (MAC) in collaboration with education Authority will hold speech and national anthems contest to mark Independence ceremonies.

The speech contest will be held on August 6 while national anthems competition will be held on August 7.

Students from age 9 to 15 years old would be eligible to contest. The title of the speech contest is " Mein aur Mera Pakistan".

The winners will be awarded trophies and cash prizes. Similarly, the intending participants have been directed to contact Arts Council in this regard.