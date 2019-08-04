MAC To Hold Declamation Contest On I.D Celebration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Arts Council (MAC) in collaboration with education Authority will hold speech and national anthems contest to mark Independence ceremonies.
The speech contest will be held on August 6 while national anthems competition will be held on August 7.
Students from age 9 to 15 years old would be eligible to contest. The title of the speech contest is " Mein aur Mera Pakistan".
The winners will be awarded trophies and cash prizes. Similarly, the intending participants have been directed to contact Arts Council in this regard.