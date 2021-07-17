UrduPoint.com
MacDonald's Provides 50,000 Saplings To PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MacDonald's provides 50,000 saplings to PHA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A leading fast food chain- MacDonald's- has provided around 50,000 free saplings to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under a tree plantation campaign.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani on Saturday received the gift of saplings at Jilani Park and thanked MacDonald's for taking part in an environment-friendly and green activities.

Director General PHA Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Marketing Director Amir Ibrahim, MacDonald's representative Mian Tahir Javeed, Raza Ali and other were also present.

On the occasion, Yasir Gillani said that mutual support of the PHA and MacDonald's was aimed to promote healthy, green and prosperous Pakistan, adding that with the support of public and private institutions, the tree plantation drive would be made a success.

