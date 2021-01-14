Mach tragedy perpetrators to be brought to justice: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Quetta on a day long visit and assured the Mach tragedy victims that perpetrators of this heinous incident would be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs would not go waste.

He during his visit was given a detailed security brief at Headquarters Southern Command, met families of victims of Mach incident and also interacted with a large gathering of Hazara community, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general said in a statement received here.

The COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident victims and shared their grief.

At Headquarters Southern Command, the COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pak- Afghan and Pak-Iran Border.

Later, the COAS addressed the garrison officers. He appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

"Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential," he remarked.

The army chief reiterated that Balochistan was the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province was progress of the country. "The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won't be allowed to succeed," the COAS emphasised.

He went on to mention that the security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan would be pursued and ensured to the hilt.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.