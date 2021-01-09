Mach victims' funeral prayer offered

(@fidahassanain)

The funeral prayer of 10 slain coal miners has been offered at Hazara graveyard in Quetta

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) The funeral prayer of 10 slain coal miners offered at Hazara graveyard in Quetta on Saturday (today).

Thousands of people including the political leaders offered funeral prayer of the workers.

Strict security arrangments were made on the occasion.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and political figures from Quetta took part in the funeral prayer.

The terrorists killed 10 mine workers at Mach on Sunday. Seven workers belong to Afghanistan but they would be burried here in Quetta.

Yesterday, the people of Hazara community ended their protest after successful talks with the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that he would visit Quetta if the slain coal miners were buried today. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad.

Imran Khan had said that the government accepted all the demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families would be compensated and fully taken care of as they had lost their bread earners in the despicable incident.

He had said he also sent his cabinet members to Hazara community to deliver a message that the government fully stands behind them.

He also had stated that Mach incident was part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan. The Indian plot, the PM had said, was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought. He had commended the intelligence agencies for foiling four major terrorist activities including one in outside Islamabad. He had stated that they had put out the fire which the enemy was conspiring to stoke through sectarianism.

Following his statement, the protests intensified across the country. However, the government continued to negotiate with the victim families and the people of Hazara community which resulted positive as the community ended their protest.