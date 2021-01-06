Machh Tragedy; elements involved will be brought to justice: CM Balochistan

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:22 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the terrorist elements involved in the Machh tragedy would be brought to justice for maintaining durable peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the terrorist elements involved in the Machh tragedy would be brought to justice for maintaining durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review law and order situation in the province after the incident of Machh. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) and other senior officials.

Additional Chief Secretary along with IG FC briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan about the incident of Machh, law and order situation and progress of investigation of the Machh tragedy in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Kamal Khan said the incident in Machh was unfortunate while the government would not leave the victims alone and stand with them in difficult times.

He said it was responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property and the government was taking all possible measures to arrest elements involved in Machh incident to bring them into justice at any cost.

The CM said nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from the province by contribution of security forces and the people, as miscreants wanted to destabilize peace by sabotage activities in order to halt the progress of development under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in the area.

He said that provincial regime committed to eliminate the menace of terrorist from the province.

