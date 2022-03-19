UrduPoint.com

Machinations Of Opposition Bound To Fail: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that the opposition would fail in its objective despite spreading different rumors against the government.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the opposition was in disarray and frenzied over failure of their machination.

He said that the opposition would get nothing in center as well as in KP, adding they were misleading and stuck in a closed end without having an escape route.

He said that the opposition was not interested in the welfare of electorate rather hatching conspiracies for their personal benefit.

Barrister Saif said that the opposition has been wiped out in KP under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who is working tirelessly to resolve the issue of people living in KP.

