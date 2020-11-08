UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Machinery Being Provided To Farmers On Subsidy To Get Rid Of Paddy Stubble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Machinery being provided to farmers on subsidy to get rid of paddy stubble

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department is providing latest machinery to farmers on 80 percent subsidy to get rid of paddy stubble.

According to agriculture department sources here on Sunday, the machinery was being provided under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme to control smog.

Sources said that this year more than 300 rice straw chopper and happy seeder were being provided to growers.

These machines would help farmers to burry paddy stubble in land with which land fertility would improve, sources added.

Sources further said that under this programme in two years morethan one thousand rice straw chopper and happy seeder wouldbe provided to farmers on subsidy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Sunday

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

3 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

3 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

3 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

3 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.