Machinery being provided to farmers on subsidy to get rid of paddy stubble

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department is providing latest machinery to farmers on 80 percent subsidy to get rid of paddy stubble.

According to agriculture department sources here on Sunday, the machinery was being provided under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme to control smog.

Sources said that this year more than 300 rice straw chopper and happy seeder were being provided to growers.

These machines would help farmers to burry paddy stubble in land with which land fertility would improve, sources added.

Sources further said that under this programme in two years morethan one thousand rice straw chopper and happy seeder wouldbe provided to farmers on subsidy.