Machinery For SWMC To Be Purchased

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Machinery for SWMC to be purchased

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that Rs 260 million would be spent for the purchase of machinery for five rural union councils entrusted to the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) for cleanliness and tenders had been invited for this purpose.

The SWMC has also started the staff recruitment process. It is being planned to hand over the sanitation of Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur to the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) in future.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony in Ugoki, Sialkot.

Local political leaders Brig (Retd) Aslam Ghuman, Barrister Jamshed Ghiyas, Chaudhry Shahnawaz, DO Secondary Altaf Hussain Sheikh, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, SWMC Manager Operation Agha Dawood were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that 10 mini dumpers, 12 arm roll trucks, 7 front end loaders, 6 sweepers and 4 water bowers would be purchased for the cleanliness of Ugoki, Gohadpur, Bonkan, Harar, Adalat Garha and Shatab Garha.

The Deputy Commissioner said that solid waste management company would start regular operations in all the five union councils of the district council next month.

He said that tenders would soon be invited for the construction of Bab-e-Iqbal near the motorway.

He said that plantation process was going on at Sambrial Sialkot Road, along with new trees, flowers would also be planted.

Political leader Brig (Retd) Aslam Ghuman said that 60,000 population of the Union Councilwould be benefited by getting the sanitation system in Ugoki.

