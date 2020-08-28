Machinery mobilized to ensure flow of traffic on NHA network

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum has said that necessary machinery was mobilized at required locations at the earliest to ensure flow of traffic on NHA network in the wake of ongoing spell of rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum has said that necessary machinery was mobilized at required locations at the earliest to ensure flow of traffic on NHA network in the wake of ongoing spell of rains.

Addressing the participants of an E-Kechehry through NHA official Facebook Page he said it was a matter of satisfaction that recent heavy rains have not caused any major damage to NHA infrastructure and bridges in the country, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that all regional offices of NHA have been placed on alert and that pragmatic steps have been taken to tackle situation like land sliding and to keep roads cleared for traffic in hilly regions in particular.

He further said, Balkasar-Mianwali and Mainwali-Muzaffargarh roads have been federalized and NHA has started feasibility work for their dualization. These projects will be undertaken on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis and it is expected that their work will be awarded by November next year. Continuing he said, tender of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has been published on international level. Presently, he said, fuel was available at four service areas on Multan-Sukkur Motorway. He said that the NHA was obtaining cooperation of Motorway Police to stop theft of national asset of fencing along motorways as this activity leads to mishaps.

Giving answers to the questions during the E-Kachehri, he said the NHA was working on programme of undertaking road building schemes through its own resources. For this purpose, NHA was endeavoring to enhance its revenue.

He said, NHA was undertaking major projects in Balochistan province that will help generate new employment opportunities for the locals.

He said, encroachments falling on NHA's Right of Way (ROW) will be removed. He also said, Sialkot-Kharian motorway will also be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In order to facilitate the commuters, Chairman NHA directed to install sign boards at necessary places of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5).

Answering to a question he said, there was no illegal toll plaza on NHA network. He reiterated commitment to provide quality services to the travelers on motorways and national highways throughout the country.

Earlier, Chairman NHA Sikander Qayyum visited under construction Peshawar Morr-New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) Metro Bus Infrastructure Project.

During the inspection of MBS Metro Bus Station (Package-I) he instructed to ensure good quality of work.

He also directed to complete balanced ancillary works like installations of chain link fence, construction of remaining toilet works and installation of missing BRTS fence well in time. At Package-II, expressing satisfaction over improved pace of progress he instructed to utilize additional resources for timely completion of works like installation of E&M equipment installation and fixing of glass works of Metro Bus Stations and mobilizing additional manpower at N-5 Metro Bus Station.

Chairman NHA also observed that bottom slab for NIIA station has been constructed which is a matter of satisfaction. However, he said, additional resources be induced on war footing basis at site to complete the station as soon as possible.

It was told to Chairman NHA that progress of work has been enhanced.

The Chairman NHA directed to follow timelines in true letter and spirit for completion of the project within stipulated time period.