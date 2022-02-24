UrduPoint.com

Machli Chowk To KANUPP Highway's First Phase Completes: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Machli Chowk to KANUPP Highway's first phase completes: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the first phase of construction of Machli Chowk to KANUPP Highway has been completed while work on the second phase was in progress.

While inspecting the construction work of the highway from Machli Chowk to KANUPP Hawks Bay here, the Administrator said that the highway is six kilometers long which is being constructed under Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program.

On the occasion, the concerned officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation briefed the Administrator Karachi and gave details of the work to be done.

Development work on the second kilometer of the highway is in full swing, they said.

The Administrator Karachi said that the construction of six km long Machli Chowk to KANUPP Hawks Bay Road would facilitate the residents of the area.

"For the first time, the road is being paved with two lanes, making it easier for citizens to reach coastal recreational areas," he added.

