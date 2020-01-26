UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macroeconomic Indicators Improving Due To Govt's Prudent Policies: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

Macroeconomic indicators improving due to govt's prudent policies: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said the macroeconomic indicators were improving promptly due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and 2020 would be a year of economic growth and stability.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional term and also clinch the next general elections on the basis of performance, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the welfare programmes, gigantic policies, concrete measures and constantly delivering for utmost interest of the country were showing that Imran Khan would be the prime minister of Pakistan for the next 10 years.

The country was achieving milestone under dynamic leadership Imran Khan, who was continuing journey of development and progress to bring change in lives of common man, he added.

No compromise on accountability process and whoever, involved in massive corruption would be punished in order to recover the looted national exchequer from them, he said.

Ali Zaidi said the PTI leaders were expressing their viewpoint on various issues openly and without fear, which was a beauty of democracy, adding the difference of opinion was part of parliamentary politics.

Replying to a question, he said he had kicked off hygiene campaign for cleanliness of metropolitan city Karachi to ensure neat and clean environment.

/778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy Man Progress Ali Haider 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

27 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.