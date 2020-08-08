Macroeconomic indicators in right direction: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators were moving in right direction as Moody's upgrades our outlook to stable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators were moving in right direction as Moody's upgrades our outlook to stable.

In his message on social media networking site, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the economic team making the right moves and driving all naysayers insane, adding that "Pakistan on the rise".