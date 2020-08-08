UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macroeconomic Indicators In Right Direction: Ali Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:53 PM

Macroeconomic indicators in right direction: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators were moving in right direction as Moody's upgrades our outlook to stable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators were moving in right direction as Moody's upgrades our outlook to stable.

In his message on social media networking site, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the economic team making the right moves and driving all naysayers insane, adding that "Pakistan on the rise".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media SITE Ali Haider All

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

TMA officials start lifting of animal carcasses

2 minutes ago

Business, education activities to reopen from Sept ..

2 minutes ago

Over 100 Injured in Beirut Clashes - Red Cross

2 minutes ago

WHO to Conduct Assessment on Impact of Ammonium Ni ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.