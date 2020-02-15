Macroeconomic indicators promptly improving: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Saturday said the macroeconomic indicators were promptly improving which was a positive sign for national economy

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a number of projects in various sectors which would pave ways to further stable the country's economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the report of International Monetary Fund (IMF) about development projects in Pakistan was laudable and commendable.

He said he spoke with the government allied partners regarding the speedy completion of different projects which were launched in the country. The present government was keen to upgrade the railway infrastructure in the country and ML-1 is the most important project in this regard under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

He said the PTI government was effectively working to alleviate the inflation and poverty to provide relief to the common man.