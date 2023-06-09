UrduPoint.com

Macroeconomic Stability, Protection Of Vulnerable Segments Top Priorities In Budget: Azhar Kiyani

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani Friday said that macroeconomic stability to ensure financial discipline through effective policies and protection of vulnerable segments of the society was the topmost priorities in fiscal year budget 2023-24.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the budget would prove helpful to make the country's economy strong by increasing exports.

Azhar Kayani said the government was making all out efforts to bring the country out of economic crises and all institutions were striving to give the Prime Minister's road map a reality.

He said several mega government schemes and packages dedicated to welfare of women and youth were initiated by Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The coordinator said the government had extended relief to the people through enhancing allocations for Benazir Income Support Program, Free Atta distribution, reduction in the prices of essential items at Utility Stores Corporation and Kissan package.

He said the government also reduced the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to masses.

Azhar Kayani further highlighting the performance of PML-N government during the period between 2013-18, and regretted that the PTI government reversed the process of development in the country.

He said the present democratic system had initiated well-conceived projects of bringing economic reforms and ensuring transparency in matters of governance.

