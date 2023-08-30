Open Menu

Madad Acknowledges IBCC's Vital Role In Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Madad acknowledges IBCC's vital role in education sector

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday paid a visit to the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and acknowledged the IBCC's vital role in education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday paid a visit to the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and acknowledged the IBCC's vital role in education sector.

During his visit, he was given a comprehensive briefing by Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, the Executive Director of IBCC, shedding light on the organization's vital mandate, functions, roles, and responsibilities.

During the briefing, Dr. Mallah highlighted the contributions of IBCC in the education sector of Pakistan.

He illustrated IBCC's role in standardizing and streamlining the examination and evaluation systems across various educational boards in the country.

Furthermore, Dr. Mallah provided insights into the pivotal role IBCC played in ensuring the equivalence of educational certificates, which greatly facilitated students in pursuing further studies both domestically and internationally.

Dr Mallah further briefed about IBCC's new initiatives and transformative IT reforms.

He elaborated on the progressive steps taken by IBCC to embrace technology, which has led to improved efficiency and accessibility of services for students, educational institutions and other stakeholders.

These IT reforms are not only revolutionizing the operational aspects of IBCC but also contributing to a more transparent and expedited evaluation process.

The minister applauded the dedication and endeavors of IBCC in strengthening the education sector's quality and effectiveness.

He acknowledged the IBCC's role in ensuring standardized and credible examination reforms, which subsequently elevate the value of Pakistani educational qualifications on the global stage.

The minister expressed his support for IBCC's continued efforts towards educational excellence and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between government bodies and educational institutions.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with Minister Madad Ali Sindhi expressing his appreciation for IBCC's commitment to enhancing the education system of Pakistan.

He assured his support for the ongoing initiatives and reforms introduced by IBCC, underscoring the government's determination to foster an environment conducive to progressive and holistic education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Visit Ghulam Ali Government

Recent Stories

Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

9 seconds ago
 Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs caus ..

Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs caused by sugary drinks: Experts

10 seconds ago
 Two outlaws held in Lahore

Two outlaws held in Lahore

13 seconds ago
 COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhel ..

COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

19 minutes ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces findings of gas station safety ..

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working ..

Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working Group

22 minutes ago
IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

37 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with Xlife Sciences

37 minutes ago
 ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

37 minutes ago
 Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sp ..

Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award extended until Sept ..

52 minutes ago
 MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores collaboration in fina ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores collaboration in financial services with UK Trade E ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan