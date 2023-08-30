(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday paid a visit to the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and acknowledged the IBCC's vital role in education sector.

During his visit, he was given a comprehensive briefing by Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, the Executive Director of IBCC, shedding light on the organization's vital mandate, functions, roles, and responsibilities.

During the briefing, Dr. Mallah highlighted the contributions of IBCC in the education sector of Pakistan.

He illustrated IBCC's role in standardizing and streamlining the examination and evaluation systems across various educational boards in the country.

Furthermore, Dr. Mallah provided insights into the pivotal role IBCC played in ensuring the equivalence of educational certificates, which greatly facilitated students in pursuing further studies both domestically and internationally.

Dr Mallah further briefed about IBCC's new initiatives and transformative IT reforms.

He elaborated on the progressive steps taken by IBCC to embrace technology, which has led to improved efficiency and accessibility of services for students, educational institutions and other stakeholders.

These IT reforms are not only revolutionizing the operational aspects of IBCC but also contributing to a more transparent and expedited evaluation process.

The minister applauded the dedication and endeavors of IBCC in strengthening the education sector's quality and effectiveness.

He acknowledged the IBCC's role in ensuring standardized and credible examination reforms, which subsequently elevate the value of Pakistani educational qualifications on the global stage.

The minister expressed his support for IBCC's continued efforts towards educational excellence and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between government bodies and educational institutions.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with Minister Madad Ali Sindhi expressing his appreciation for IBCC's commitment to enhancing the education system of Pakistan.

He assured his support for the ongoing initiatives and reforms introduced by IBCC, underscoring the government's determination to foster an environment conducive to progressive and holistic education.