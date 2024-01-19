Madad Ali Directs To Accommodate Teachers Serving On Deputation In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Friday issued directives for accommodating those teachers serving in Islamabad under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for more than 20 years on wedlock policy.
The minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of teachers serving on deputation in FDE from provinces, said a press release.
Madad Ali Sindhi said that teachers that have served in the capital for more than 20 years through the wedlock policy would be regularised in FDE.
He said that these teachers have spent numerous years in FDE and Islamabad and hence should be accommodated.
