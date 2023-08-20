Open Menu

Madad Ali Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Motorway Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Madad Ali expresses grief over loss of lives in motorway accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi here Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the motorway accident.

The federal minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The minister asserted that such incidents should be investigated in time for prevention in the future.

Madad Ali Sindhi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

