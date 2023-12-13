Open Menu

Madad Ali Increases Quota For Women From 33% To 40% In PMYSDP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Madad Ali increases quota for women from 33% to 40% in PMYSDP

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has increased the quota for women from 33% to 40% in the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has increased the quota for women from 33% to 40% in the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP).

He made these directions while chairing the 1st Meeting of the Steering Committee of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP) by NAVTTC on Wednesday.

He said that women's empowerment is a crucial milestone that needs to be prioritised if we want Pakistan to overcome the existing social challenges.

Similarly, he ordered that all differently abled students to be given seats irrespective of any quotas set.

He also ordered the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to arrange accommodation for them in major cities to facilitate them.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that technical training can become the backbone of the economy of Pakistan. He said that it is imperative that we harness the full potential of the youth of Pakistan.

He appreciated the sheer scale of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP) and said that effective and practical implementation of this programme can yield extremely positive results.

Madad said that all institutions that will be partnered with under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP) should be strictly scrutinised to meet the set standards.

He appreciated the involvement of E&Y and KPMG as third-party auditors to ensure swift accountability.

Madad said that NAVTTC’s work has been practical and has made a significant difference. He appreciated the ongoing projects of NAVTTC and its reach to underdeveloped regions of the country.

ED NAVTTC told the Federal Minister that the current Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme’s costs approximately Rs. 10b.

He said that under this programme 161k youth have been trained so far. Out of which 96k have received hi-tech training and 64k have received conventional training.

He further briefed the minister that this trained workforce has an employment rate of 71%, adding out of the total trained students, 42k were women.

The minister was apprised of the provincial breakdown as being 67k from Punjab, 20K from KPK, 38K from Sindh, 12K from Baluchistan and 22K from the federal capital.

Madad Ali Sindhi was further briefed about the components of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme.

He said that under the name of Hunar Ablagh, 16,000 students will be given training in High-Tech / IT Technologies.

Similarly, under the Jiddat Maharat, 25,000 youth will be trained in High-End Industrial Revolution Technologies and under Al-Kasib, 15,000 youth will be given training in conventional technologies and under Bayrun Rozgar, 15,000 students will be given training under the Global Skill Recognition of Pakistani expats & potential emigrants (RPL).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Expats Women All From Roshan Packages Limited Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to be ..

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to benefit people: Governor Khyber ..

4 minutes ago
 US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decision ..

US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decisions

3 minutes ago
 Orderly room held with focus on addressing police ..

Orderly room held with focus on addressing police officials' concerns

4 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in so ..

Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

4 minutes ago
 Solangi rules out any change or extension in elect ..

Solangi rules out any change or extension in election date

3 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against ..

LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against doctors' strike

4 minutes ago
Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mes ..

Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mess up Asia-Pacific'

4 minutes ago
 First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock h ..

First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock horns at Perth Stadium tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress i ..

WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress in WASH initiatives

11 minutes ago
 Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growi ..

Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growing in KP

11 minutes ago
 Technology development imperative to overcome fina ..

Technology development imperative to overcome financial deficit: PEC chairman

11 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of a ..

LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of anti-theft campaign

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan