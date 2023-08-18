Madad Ali Sindhi assumes charge as Caretaker Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned writer, poet and journalist, Madad Ali Sindhi Friday assumed charge as the caretaker federal minister for the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

The officials of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training welcomed the newly appointed Federal Minister.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Madad Ali Sindhi was formally introduced to the officials by the Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry.

Madad Ali Sindhi was given a comprehensive briefing about the important functions and responsibilities of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

He said that he wanted to understand the problems of the education sector and solve them accordingly.

He continued that he intended to improve the education sector even in the short period of this interim setup. We should try our best to lay the foundation of development even in this short time., he said Madad Ali Sindhi highlighted the importance of working together for the prosperity of the nation.

Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry said that the entire ministry is committed to fulfilling the instructions and vision of the federal minister.

He further said that Madad Ali Sindhi brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of education which will benefit the Ministry.