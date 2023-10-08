Open Menu

Madad Ali Sindhi Emphasizes Domestic And Int'l Trainings For Teachers To Promote Quality Education

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Madad Ali Sindhi emphasizes domestic and int'l trainings for teachers to promote quality education

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has emphasized the importance of training for teachers at domestically and internationally to promote quality education in the country. He highlighted the need for well-prepared educators to play an effective role in shaping a better future for children.

He made these remarks while addressing as special guest at the "Latif Night" program held at Public School Hyderabad here on Saturday night. The federal minister invited the students of the School for a one-week recreational visit to Islamabad. He also proposed training opportunities for the school's teachers in Islamabad and pledged to provide 5,000 books of the National Book Foundation for the school.

Sindhi praised the outstanding performance of students during the Latif Night program, expressing his hope that such programs would continue in the future. He stressed the need for organizing programs that celebrate Sufi poets' contributions in schools and colleges across the country, as he added, it has been observed that such programs were gradually being marginalized from our priorities.

Regarding the status of the School, he acknowledged that the School had been operational for 62 years and was remained the best institution for a long time but its condition was deteriorated since it was handed over to IBA. He commended the current principal for his efforts to improve the school's condition.

Madad Ali Sindhi pointed out that the grant of 50 million rupees allocated to the school was insufficient, as it has three campuses and nine hostels, adding that he would discuss increasing the grant with the Sindh’s representative during a conference scheduled for October 16, involving education ministers from across the country, at Islamabad. He stated that he would write to the provincial government and the Sindh education minister to request development program schemes for the school.

The minister stressed the importance of teacher training and advocated sending teachers not only within Pakistan but also abroad for professional development. He expressed the federal government's commitment to supporting teachers in this endeavor. He also invited selected teachers from the School to participate in Masters visitors training at the National academy of Higher Education in Islamabad under a fully-funded program. He invited public school students to come to Islamabad on a recreational visit for a week and said that they will be provided accommodation there. Apart from meeting the President, the students will also interact with the students of the best schools there so that these children could evaluate the schools there and the children of Islamabad will be given an opportunity to visit to the schools here.

He also announced to initiate training program for children under Allama Iqbal Open University and to provide 5000 books of National Book Foundation for the School's library.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Education Visit Hyderabad Allama Iqbal Open University October From Government Best Institute Of Business Administration Million

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

57 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

12 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

14 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

14 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

14 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

14 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

14 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan