Madad Ali Sindhi Stresses To Revamp Existing Govt Schools' Education System
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindh Wednesday stressed the need for structural reforms to ensure quality education on merit and for up-gradation of existing government school' system for sustainable economic growth.
Talking to ptv news channel, he called for revamping the education system to prepare students to effectively face the challenges of new century, while upholding the Pakistani values and ethos at the same time.
To a query, he said the caretaker government in a short span of time, performed well and work hard for education reform agenda on a priority basis.
Political parties should keep the education reforms agenda on the top of their election manifestos by ensuring quality education in government schools and affordability to the masses at their doorstep.
“Policymakers and the next five years' government must ensure that every child receives a holistic and quality education in government schools,” he added.
Minister advised the government, academia and the industry bodies to join hands in implementing rigorous academic standards and in creating the necessary infrastructure.
Voicing his other serious concern over instances of social and gender discrimination, he called for a change in the mindset of the society.
Caretaker government did all to improve the education system in government sector, adding, he personally hold various meeting with provincial ministers to enrolled out of school children.
He said we tried our best to ensure a uniform and quality educational system in the country besides improving the ability of public sector teachers to modernize the education system.
He said the condition of government schools need to improved, adding that the services of private schools cannot also be ignored.
The public-private schools would equally be standardized across the country, he mentioned.
