Madad Ali Sindhi terms education as only way to combat challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday termed education as the only way to combat the present-day challenges being faced by the country.

Addressing the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and II Annual Examination Result Declaration ceremony held at the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), the minister said that the country can achieve stability only by promoting education.

He emphasized ensuring transparency in the compilation of results so that bright and capable students can come forward and contribute to national development.

Madad Ali Sindhi congratulated the girl students who bagged top positions in the exams and advised the boy students to do more hard work to excel in their academic pursuits next year.

The federal minister said that his ministry will devise a roadmap for the promotion of education and elevating its standard which is unfortunately deteriorating with the passage of time.

Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam highlighted the steps taken by FBISE to improve its working and appreciated the efforts of its staff towards the preparation of results ensuring complete transparency.

He also congratulated the position holder students for their hard work and commitment and advised others not to lose hope and pay more attention to their studies to achieve good positions.

According to the HSSC Part-I and II 1st Annual Examination results announced during the ceremony, a total of 88381 candidates enrolled in HSSC Part-I exam and 86495 in the Part-II exam out of which 54049 and 71518 could pass the exams respectively with the overall pass percentage of 61.82 and 83.86.

According to the HSSC-I result notification, a total of 84944 regular candidates took part in the exams out of which 53313 could pass the exam against 736 private candidates out of 2507 who appeared in the exam.

As per the HSSC-II result notification, a total of 73803 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 63780 could pass against the 7738 private candidates out of the total 11578 who appeared in the exams.

The girls bagged all the top positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II 1st Annual Examination.

In the pre-medical group, Eishal Shahnoor Fatima from Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School, H-11/4, Islamabad secured first position with 1075 marks while Haniya Usman from Army Public School and College (Girls), Rawalpindi Cantt obtained second position with 1072 marks and Rida Malik from Army Public School and College Girls Pasban, Rawalpindi Cantonment stood third with 1066 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering Group, Ushba Fatima from Army Public School, Rawalpindi Cantt secured first position with 1069 marks, Ayesha Zafar from Army Public School and College, Rawalpindi Cantonment second with 1059 marks, and Zoya Ahmad from Army Public School and College for Girls, Rawalpindi got third position with 1054 marks.

In the Science General group, Hira Arif from KRL Model College for Girls, Kahuta, Rawalpindi bagged the first position with 1045 marks, Mahnoor Tarar from Army Public School and College, Askari-XIV, Rawalpindi second with 1044 marks and Ummara Amin from Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-8/4, Islamabad stood third with 1038 marks.

In the Commerce group, Hamda Ashfaq and Gulshan Fatima from Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi secured first position with 1064 and 1031 marks respectively while the third position was obtained by Imaan Khan from Punjab College of Information Technology, Islamabad with 1030 marks.

In the Humanities group, Hafiza Tanzeela Sehar from Askaria College (Girls Wing), Rawalpindi bagged the first position with 1018 marks, and Aafaf Tahir from Pakistan International School (Pakistan Section), Saudi Arabia got second position with 1003 marks.

The third position was obtained by Saleeha Nawaz from Fauji Foundation College for Girls, Rawalpindi with 1000 marks.

The result has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cellular phone numbers in their admission forms.

The result will also be available on SMS unified code 5050, for which the candidates are required to send SMS in the format FB (roll number).

The results cards of regular candidates are being dispatched to their respective institutions and those of Ex/Private candidates within the country are being sent to the addresses given by them in their admission forms and those of overseas candidates are being sent to heads of institutions from where they appeared.

All those candidates whose result has been withheld for fee/eligibility are advised in their own interest to resolve these discrepancies immediately enabling the board to declare their result.

This year 28 unfair means cases were reported in HSSC Part-I and 27 in Part II. All the cases have been decided by adopting a judicious procedure and allowing personal hearings to all the concerned.