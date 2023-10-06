Open Menu

Madad Ali Sindhi Visits SABS University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Friday paid a visit to Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Friday paid a visit to Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the minister was warmly received by Vice Chancellor SABS, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto.

Madad Ali Sindhi laid foundation stone of Performing Art and Interior Design Departments.

The VC briefed the minister about the construction work, design, cost and time of completion of the project and also briefed about the achievements, performance and future plans of the university.

The minister also visited A. R. Nagori Art Gallery where he witnessed the exhibition displayed by students of Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication Design, Architecture and Ceramics. He was impressed by the art work and abilities of students.

Madad Ali Sindhi appreciated the efforts of the administration for quality education of the university at higher level.

