Madad Sindhi Directs NAVTTC To Increase Quota For Disables
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has directed the chairperson NAVTTC to increase the quota for disables and transgender in all the programs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has directed the chairperson NAVTTC to increase the quota for disables and transgender in all the programs.
He was chairing the steering committee meeting of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by chairperson NAVTTC Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmed and senior officials from Ministry of Education.
Madad Ali Sindhi said that this was the second meeting of NAVTTC steering committee under his tenure as minister.
He pointed out that this is also the second meeting in five years.
He highlighted the importance of this committee and urged the upcoming government to give it due importance as well. He said that in the last meeting, he had increased the quota for women which has been implemented and today, he also directed the chairperson to increase the disability and transgender quota in all NAVTTC programs.
Madad Ali said that domain of NAVTTC should be expanded to provinces to achieve the progress.
He was of the opinion that it is vital to include universities for enhancing scope of NAVTTC. He took notice of the absence of Secretary Education Punjab and Sindh.
Recent Stories
PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts
Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media
South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again
PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.51b from 83,872 defaulters in 157 days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media4 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development7 minutes ago
-
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting7 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons4 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap4 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.51b from 83,872 defaulters in 157 days4 minutes ago
-
Political parties urged to fulfill population sustainable growth commitments4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police Chief for joint strategy to combat riverine bandits4 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 39th career management course visits commissioner’s office4 minutes ago
-
87 Head Constables promoted to ASIs9 minutes ago