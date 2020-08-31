Madadgar-15 provides all possible help to people in emergency situations

Madadgar-15 which has been providing all possible help to the citizens in city in emergency situations for a long time has enhanced its manpower and capacity after its amalgamation with Special Security Unit (SSU).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Madadgar-15 which has been providing all possible help to the citizens in city in emergency situations for a long time has enhanced its manpower and capacity after its amalgamation with Special Security Unit (SSU).

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said that along-with the provision of security to congregations and processions during Muharram ul Haram, all possible help was being provided to people during the flood emergency.

He said that almost 230 commandos including 90 sharp shooters/snipers and lady commandos of SSU were deployed to provide protection to the main Muharram processions, while the processions were also monitored by a specialized command and control bus equipped with modern cameras.

A reserve force comprising 300 commandos was stationed at the SSU headquarters in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram to respond immediately in case of any emergency or untoward situation, he added.

SSU Commandos and Madadgar-15 personnel also participating in relief activities during heavy rainfall, said a statement.

Madadgar-15 utilized its resources during the recent rains to help stranded citizens in different areas and saved precious human lives.