MADADGAR Door Step Delivery Service - A First Of Its Kind Public Service Initiative, Says CS GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :In order to introduce a more flexible and time-saving system, Gilgit-Baltistan Government has come up with the MADADGAR Door Step Delivery Service initiative to facilitate citizens in collaboration with Pakistan post and GB police and its first pilot is being run in Skardu district in three weeks' time.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here in Gilgit said that this is a first-of-its-kind public service initiative.

The Madadgar Doorstep Delivery Service will enable the citizens in acquiring important documents such as domicile, birth certificate, legal heirship certificate, police verification, municipal certificates/ approvals, Revenue certificates of ownership or transfer, motor car registration, etc. from the comfort of their homes, CS GB added.

He said that from submission to delivery of final documents everything will be taken care of for a nominal fee and within minimum time.

He said that the citizens will call at a provided toll-free number to schedule an appointment after which a representative from the postal service will take the forms to their doorstep, adding that after the forms have been filled and necessary documents attached the representative will go to the respective office where a dedicated member of the field staff will collect and submit the forms on the citizen's behalf.

He said that once the document is ready for delivery, postal services will be informed and a representative will deliver it to the citizen's doorstep saving their time and eliminating the need to wait in cues.

