Madaris Registration To Starts By September 15

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:54 PM

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training would start registration of over 35,000 seminaries operating in the country from September 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training would start registration of over 35,000 seminaries operating in the country from September 15, 2019.

According to official sources, all Madrassa's were bound to register themselves with the education ministry as without it no seminary would be allowed to function.

A four page form has been prepared for the registration of seminaries. It could be downloaded from ministry's website within the next few days. The forms should be submitted in regional offices along with the necessary documents.

Directorate General of Religious Education has already been established in Islamabad. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has established 12 Registration Centres for registering seminaries.

While regional directorates have also been established at Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Loralai, Peshawar, Kohat, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

All seminaries were required to open their accounts in scheduled banks and make transactions through banks. Religious seminaries would be required to impart uniform syllabus provided by National Curriculum Council from class 1 to 5 students of their respective institutes. The seminary violating code of conduct would be closed.

The government would deploy two to three teachers in each seminary for imparting English, urdu, Mathematics and Science education. Registered seminaries would be allowed to enroll foreign students.

