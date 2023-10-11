Madaris students, transgenders to participate in School Olympics

Students of Madaris and transgender students will participate in the School Olympics for the first time in history on the directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Students of Madaris and transgender students will participate in the school Olympics for the first time in history on the directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar.

With the assistance from Department of School education South Punjab, teams of transgender students will also participate in these competitions.

The competition will be held from November 6 to November 11 at Bahawalpur Dring Stadium.

The male and female students of private schools will also participate in these sports competitions. Students up to the age of 20 years old will participate in various sports competitions including table tennis, football, hockey, badminton, cricket, volleyball, and athletic competitions of different categories.