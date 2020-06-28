UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Made In Pakistan Ventilators To Be Handed Over To NDMA This Week: Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Made in Pakistan ventilators to be handed over to NDMA this week: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that the first consignment of the ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) this week.

Congratulating the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) on this achievement in a tweet, he said three more designs are in the last phase of development.

He said that Pakistan will be among those countries which manufacture complex medical equipment.

Fawad Hussain said that all these machines will be according to the European Union Standards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology European Union Sunday All

Recent Stories

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

56 minutes ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

1 hour ago

ADX introduces region’s first comprehensive sust ..

2 hours ago

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea records highest daily coronavirus increas ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.