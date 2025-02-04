‘Made in Uzbekistan’ expo to establish result-oriented connections between Uzbek, Pakistan’s business leaders: Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan, is going to organize the much-anticipated ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ exhibition from February 11 to 13 at the Expo Lahore (foyer area), showcasing a diverse range of Uzbek products, industries, and cultural highlights.

This single-country exhibition will be attended by an esteemed delegation of around 150 companies and business partners from Uzbekistan, offering a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of Uzbek products and services.

Featured in the exhibition are Uzbek textiles, leather goods, home appliances, pharmaceuticals, agricultural machinery, and food and agricultural products.

Additionally, the exhibition will offer visitors a rich cultural experience, with performances and a chance to indulge in traditional Uzbek cuisine, providing a deeper insight into the country's rich heritage.

The event will help foster stronger economic and trade ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, building on the significant bilateral trade between the two countries, which amounted to 404 million USD in 2024.

The exhibition is designed to serve as a platform for promoting mutual trade, investment opportunities, and enhanced business relations between the two brotherly nations.

In support of building lasting business partnerships, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev said the Embassy will also facilitate Government-to-Business (G2B) and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, assisting in the establishment of meaningful and mutually beneficial connections between Uzbek and Pakistani business leaders.

He said this initiative will underline Uzbekistan’s commitment to enhancing trade relations and expanding business opportunities, paving the way for new ventures and collaborations.

Ambassador Alisher said the ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ exhibition is not just a showcase of products but also a vital step in further strengthening the economic, trade, and social ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

He said the exhibition will provide an invaluable opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and business leaders to explore new markets and engage with their Uzbek counterparts to discuss trade, investment, and future collaboration.

With an enthusiastic commitment to mutual growth and cooperation, Ambassador Alisher said the embassy will ensure its full support for all endeavors that benefit the two nations, reinforcing the ongoing dedication to enhancing bilateral relations.

“We eagerly look forward to seeing Pakistan’s business community at the ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ exhibition in Lahore, and we hope this event will mark the beginning of a new era of closer ties and fruitful partnerships between Uzbekistan and Pakistan,” he maintained.