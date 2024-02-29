Madhu Lal Hussain Urs From March 2
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 436th annual three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, commonly known as Madhu Lal Hussain, will begin here on Saturday, March 2.
Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza will inaugurate the urs celebrations by performing traditional chador laying on the grave of the saint.
Members of Religious Committee, ulema Mushaikh and a large number of devotees will participate on the occasion. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 459,000 for urs grant. Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.
